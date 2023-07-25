South Africa: UCT Students and Staff Protest Against Anti-Gay Academic Patrick Lumumba At EFF Event

analysis

Students protesting in support of the LGBTQI+ community against Kenyan Professor Patrick Lumumba's lecture at an EFF 10th anniversary event on Monday clashed with supporters of the party.

On Monday evening, the EFF held its 10th anniversary celebrations at the University of Cape Town's Sarah Baartman Hall, where Professor Patrick Lumumba - a Pan-Africanist scholar from Kenya - was the keynote speaker.

Students, staff and community members protested against Lumumba's attendance. He is outspoken against the LGBTQI+ community and has openly supported Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill.

Ruth Dubé, a student present at the protest said, "It's important to protest for what is literally our lives at stake. We heard about our brothers and sisters being murdered for existing as queer, in a country with the 'most advanced' Constitution. It is terrifying having to look in the face of people who believe I don't deserve to live."

The LGBTQI+ protesters demonstrated by playing music popular in the queer community while carrying posters and placards condemning the EFF and Lumumba. EFF supporters demonstrated in support of Lumumba.

Lusanda Ngidi, a final-year commerce student, said: "I was just busy peacefully protesting. Yes, I was shouting. Yes, I was loud. I wanted the cause to be heard.

"Then EFF members joined and they started barricading us, trying to get us to move. They were running at us full force and knocked me over...