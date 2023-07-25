South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Lead Delegation to Russia-Africa Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead the South African delegation to the second Russia-Africa Summit to be held at St Petersburg in the Eastern European country on Thursday and Friday.

According to a statement by The Presidency, he will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor and Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

"This second summit is expected to consider four declarations and a three-year Action Plan, which will be presented for consideration. These submissions will focus on strengthening cooperation between Russia and African States in politics, security, trade, science, IT, humanitarian support, education, culture, sports, youth and the environment.

"The declarations also seek to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, the prevention of an arms race in outer space, and in information security," the President's office said in a statement.

The Presidency said talks about the upcoming BRICS summit will also be held.

"The summit background will also offer an opportunity to African Heads of State who are part of the African Leaders Peace Mission to continue talks with President Putin on the confidence-building measures that will create conducive conditions for a path to peace between Russia and Ukraine.

"South Africa will use the summit backdrop to further engage Russia at a bilateral level to finalise the contents and substance of the upcoming BRICS summit," the Presidency said.

Side events, including an exhibition to showcase investment opportunities in Russia and Africa, an innovation space to demonstrate new technologies, and a Business Development and Social Partnership Zone for networking will also be held.