Kenya: Maina Njenga, 2 Others Charged With Possession of Offensive Weapons

24 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Adah Tanui

Nairobi — Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga and two other suspects have been charged with the illegal possession of offensive weapons.

According to a charge sheet, Maina is alleged to be in possession of 14 machetes, 24 Maasai swords, 46 rungus, and three plows.

Njenga was arrested on Wednesday last week alongside his two brothers and his personal assistant Ole Lekishe.

The DCI Serious Crime Unit alleges that they have reasonable presumption that the said offensive weapons were intended to be used in a manner prejudicial to public order.

