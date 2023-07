Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has warned those planning to stage protests on Wednesday that they will be met with the full force of the law.

Kindiki said security agencies have been directed to enforce law firmly in dealing with those threatening to make the country ungovernable through mayhem and looting.

According to the CS, while the government will not interfere with the right to demonstrate or picket, such protests must be peaceful and demonstrators unarmed.