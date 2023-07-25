Kenya: FKF to Set Up Sh639 Million Technical Centre in Machakos With FIFA Funds

Nairobi — The Football Kenya Federation will set up a Technical Centre worth Sh639mn (USD4.5bn) in Machakos, after signing a deal with the County Government on Monday afternoon.

The project will be financed by the FIFA Forward project, and is expected to be completed in the next two years.

Under the partnership, the county government shall lease 20 acres of land in Machakos to FKF for a period of 33 years for the construction of the center.

According to FKF, the center is envisioned to house one natural grass pitch and two artificial turf pitches as well as an administration block fully equipped with offices and conference rooms.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa says the partnership, and ultimate finalization of the project, will be another milestone in the attempt of broadening the specs of talent identification and nurturing.

"If we are to develop our football wholistically, then we also have to develop our infrastructure. We have spent a lot hiring training venues for our national teams and special projects. This technical center will not only reduce our costs but also work towards giving our players a conducive environment to explore their potential," said Mwendwa.

He added; "I must say Asante Sana to Governor Wavinya Ndeti for welcoming us to Machakos. We believe that this project will be of mutual benefit to both FKF and Machakos County."

Governor Ndeti on her part was delighted with the partnership, and hopes it will open doors for more talent identification in the region, as well as offering employment to the people of the county.

"It's a partnership that we are proud to have and we thank FKF for agreeing to bring this project here. We are looking forward to seeing this project become a success," she said.

Kenya currently does not have a Technical Centre, with the only FIFA-backed project being the 'Goal Project' at Kasarani, where the Federation's headquarters are housed.

Tanzania recently started construction of their own, while Uganda has had its centre in Njeru, which has also hosted several CECAFA age-grade tournaments.