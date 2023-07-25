Kenyatta Says Sons Own 6 Firearms for Protection

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta says his two sons own six firearms which are duly licensed.

Speaking during a roundtable meeting with the Editors from various news outlets, the fourth head of State explained that his sons had to acquire the firearms for self-protection after the State withdrew security officers attached to them.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki over the weekend confirmed a security operation targeting three homesteads within the Karen area where a total of 23 firearms, some of which are suspected to have been used in illegal activities are kept.

However, former President Uhuru has termed the raid a farce saying it was suspect claiming the security officials were out to fabricate charges against his eldest son.

The move follows a directive issued by the Firearms Licensing Board on Friday that the family surrender 28 firearms they are currently holding.

Officers allegedly said to be from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had on Friday night raided the home of his son Jomo in Karen, Nairobi to allegedly search for weapons.

Speaking after the raid, Uhuru faulted the government for attacking his family members, including the withdrawal of security of his mother former, First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

He vowed to defend his family against any onslaught and dared the government to face him head-on instead of going after his family.

Uhuru has further called for evidence from those linking him to the demonstrations called by the Azimio-One Kenya Coalition to protest the escalating cost of living.

He stressed he is no longer in active politics and is enjoying his retirement having handed over power to the sitting government.

An article on the national broadcaster, KBC's website states that former President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed holding talks with Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Leader Raila Odinga, who assured him that the third wave of the protest which began July 7, are aimed pressuring the government cushion Kenyans and institute measures to lower the cost of living.