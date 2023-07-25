Rwanda: Five Key Highlights of Congo-Brazzaville President's Visit to Rwanda

The President of the Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville), Denis Sassou N'guesso, concluded a three-day State Visit to Rwanda from July 21 to 23, aimed at bolstering the bilateral relations between the two nations.

During the visit, both President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and President N'guesso engaged in fruitful discussions and issued a joint communiqué summarizing the significant outcomes of their meetings.

Here are the five key highlights from President N'guesso's visit to Rwanda:

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

The primary objective of the visit was to assess the current state of bilateral relations between Rwanda and Congo-Brazzaville following President Kagame's visit to the Republic of Congo last year. The leaders also explored areas of mutual interest and benefit for the people of both countries. A high-level delegation, comprising government officials and members of the private sector, accompanied President N'guesso during the visit.

Address to joint session of Parliament

On July 21, President N'guesso delivered a compelling speech to Members of both Chambers of the Rwandan Parliament. In his address, he emphasized the importance of harmonizing efforts to achieve lasting peace and security in Africa and sustainable development for the continent's citizens. He also highlighted the need to protect and preserve Africa's ecosystems, particularly rainforests that play a vital role in mitigating climate change.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda External Relations Congo-Brazzaville By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Enhancing Political, Economic, and Social Cooperation

During high-level talks held in Kigali on July 22, Presidents N'guesso and Kagame acknowledged the historical and strong relations between their respective governments and peoples. They expressed their commitment to further strengthening political, economic, and social cooperation between Rwanda and Congo-Brazzaville. The leaders emphasized the need to expedite the implementation of signed agreements and ongoing economic projects and directed their respective ministers to ensure timely execution.

Memorandum of Understanding on AfCFTA

To boost trade and investment ties, both Heads of State presided over the signing of the "Memorandum of Understanding on Accelerating the Implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Rwanda and the Government of the Republic of Congo." This agreement is expected to facilitate increased trade not only between Rwanda and Congo-Brazzaville but also among countries in the region and beyond.

Visa Exemption Progress

President N'guesso and President Kagame noted significant progress in the process of ratifying the "Agreement on Visa Exemption for Holders of Ordinary Passports" by the Government of the Republic of Congo. This development is expected to further ease travel and strengthen people-to-people connections between the two countries.

President Kagame expressed his gratitude to President N'guesso for his visit to Rwanda and reiterated their commitment to continued collaboration in enhancing bilateral relations. The State Visit concluded with a renewed sense of cooperation and shared vision for a prosperous and interconnected Africa in line with Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want.