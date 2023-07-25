Rwanda: Mugisha, Ingabire Win Legacy Sakumi Race as Ruhumuriza Tops Veterans

Star riders Mosie Mugisha and Diane Ingabire soloed to the finish line at the BK Arena to win Sunday's Legacy Sakumi Anselme Race in style.

Organized by Legacy Sakumi Anselme to celebrate the remarkable legacy of late Anselme Sakumi, not only as a cherished parent but also as an avid cycling enthusiast, the race attracted 18 teams competing in five various categories namely cadets, amateurs, juniors and elites.

Mugisha, who rides for Rubavu-based Benediction Club, was quite a dominant figure from the beginning leading his way to a solo finish to take home the victory in men elite and U23 category. It took the 26-year-old clocked 2 hours 45 minutes and 31 seconds to race 102.6 kilometers, opening a 7'01" gap between him and his Benediction teammate Patrick Byukusenge who came second in the peloton.

Eric Nkundabera of Les Amis Sportifs completed the top three finish using r hours 53 minutes and 45 seconds in a process.

Meanwhile, Ingabire, who rides for CANYON/SRAM Generation, won the women elite race after racing 81.4 kilometers in 1 hours 59 minutes and 18 seconds. She stormed to the finish line with lose to a five-minute lead ahead of second-placed Jazila Mwamikazi who was riding for Ndabaga Women Team. Mwamikazi's teammate Marthe Ntakirutimana finished third after using 2 hours 4 minutes and 2 seconds.

In juniors' category, Hashim Tuyizere won the men's race, overcoming competition from Espoir Uhiriwe while Mariata Byukusenge won the women's race, ahead of Aline Uwera and Charlotte Iragena who finished second and third respectively.

The race also saw some former riders return to the big stage. The likes of Abraham Ruhumuriza and former Ugandan cyclist David Matovu are among figures who graced the race.

Ruhumuriza, who won the race in veterans' category, said that he was happy to participate years after retiring. He hailed the race organisers to include the veterans' category to allow former riders come back to the competitive stage.

"I currently coach young riders in Huye but I was happy to bring my bike back to the streets riding alongside my former counterparts back in the days. Credit to the organisers to put veterans into consideration in their race," he said.

After the race, Serge Rusagara, the brains behind the race said, "All I am grateful for is that the race was a success. He idea is to make it annual so we keep contributing to the development of this beautiful game."

Meanwhile, former rider Faustin Mbarabanyi recognized late Sakumi's support to his career back in the days and donate the jersey he used to wear in various races between 1988-1990 to Sakumi's family as a gesture to thank him for everything he did to push him throughout his cycling journey as a rider.