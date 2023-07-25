Rwanda: IRMCT Chief Prosecutor to Visit Rwanda, Brief Genocide Survivors on Kayishema's Trial

The Chief Prosecutor of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), Serge Brammertz, is scheduled to visit Rwanda from 24 to 28 July 2023 to provide a comprehensive update on the trial of Fulgence Kayishema.

Kayishema, a fugitive accused of orchestrating the massacre of 2,000 people at Nyange church during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, was arrested in Paarl, South Africa, in May after evading justice for over 25 years.

During his visit, Prosecutor Brammertz will hold crucial discussions with survivors of the Genocide against the Tutsi, local officials, and representatives of IBUKA in Kigali.

The focal point of these meetings is to update victims and survivors on the progress of Kayishema's trial, shed light on the ongoing Kabuga case, and underscore the Office of the Prosecutor's unwavering commitment to ensuring accountability for the atrocities committed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Among the highlights of his visit, Brammertz will pay homage to the memory of the victims at the Nyange Parish Genocide Memorial, where he will meet with survivors, victims, and local dignitaries.

Furthermore, he will engage in high-level discussions with key Rwandan officials, including the Minister of Justice, Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, the Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement, Jean-Damascène Bizimana, the Prosecutor General, Aimable Havugiyaremye, and the Inspector General of Police, Felix Namuhoranye.

The discussions will revolve around fostering robust cooperation between the Office of the Prosecutor and the Government of Rwanda.

Through this visit, the IRMCT reaffirms its dedication to seeking justice for the victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi and bringing those responsible for such heinous crimes to face the consequences of their actions.