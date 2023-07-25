Sudan: 9 Died in Plane Crash in Eastern Sudan

24 July 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

A civilian plane crashed in eastern Sudan Sunday killing nine people, including four soldiers, according to the military.

A child survived the crash of the Antonov plane, the military said

The crash comes as Sudan marks 100 days of conflict between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The fighting has forced millions of Sudanese to flee.

"It's been 100 days of war in Sudan, with a devastating toll on lives and infrastructure, but worse lies ahead," William Carter, Norwegian Refugee Council's director in Sudan told the Associated Press.

"It has the potential to destroy the entire region," said David MacDonald, the country director for international relief agency CARE.

Some information in this report was provided by the Associated Press

