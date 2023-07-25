Somalia: Suicide Bombing in Somalia's Capital Kills Soldiers - Police

24 July 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — A suicide bomber targeted a military camp in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu early on Monday morning, killing or wounding several people.

Security officials, who spoke to Radio Shabelle, said the attack took place inside Jaalle Siyaad military facility in Hodon district and that military recruits were among the dead.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its suicide bomber killed many soldiers. Some reports said about 20 people were killed.

The suicide bomber had disguised himself as a regular soldier and joined others as they filed into a military base early in the morning before he detonated the explosive.

Somalia has been grappling with security threats for years, with al-Shabab Islamists being one of the main threats in the country.

The militants have increased their attacks since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May 2022 and vowed an "all-out war" against al-Shabab.

