Tanzania: Participate Fully in Drafting Vision 2050, Leaders Told

Kibaha — Leaders in the Coast Region have been urged to educate and motivate communities and other stakeholders to participate in contributing views which will be used in the preparations of the National Development Vision 2025-2050.

Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Idd Mchata made the statement while representing Coast Regional Commissioner Mr Aboubakar Kunenge at the launching of a workshop aimed at educating leaders from organisations, public institutions, corporations and religious leaders on the exercise of preparations of the plan.

"The government is working hard to ensure that individuals from all backgrounds in the country have opportunity to participate in the preparations of this development vision. You have a very important role to make sure that this target is succeeding," he said.

On the other hand, Mchata also urged the residents in the region to consider issues which they think need to be given priority in the preparations to ensure that development plans which will be identified in the vision touch the nation and individuals' development.

Some of the leaders who attended the workshop advised the government that in the forthcoming national development vision issues which need to be given high priority are technology formalisation, expansion of agriculture sector and improving education provided at colleges.

They said the country needs qualified and skilled technicians to work in various fields including fast growing industries in the region.

Earlier, during his presentation, Head of the National Development Vision preparations team Prof Samuel Wangwe stated that the ongoing exercise is a national issue and that it is being conducted under the close supervision of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

"This exercise is very important as it aims to create awareness, educate and motivate participation of all stakeholders to give their contributions on the process of preparations of the next national development vision," he stated.