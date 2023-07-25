Zimbabwe: UZ Student Freed After Weeks in Pretrial Detention Over Jailed MP Job Sikhala Protest

University of Zimbabwe (UZ) student, Darlington Upenyu Chigwena (21) has finally tasted freedom after spending a month in pretrial detention.

He is facing numerous charges of criminal nuisance and damage to property.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) successfully sought Chingwena's release from remand prison this Monday.

"We have ended the inordinate prison misery of Darlington Chigwena, a 21-year-old UZ student, who had been languishing in prison for more than 1 month after he was arrested and charged with 7 counts of criminal nuisance and 7 counts of malicious damage to property for allegedly defacing some buildings in a protest wherein they reportedly condemned judicial capture and demanded the release of political prisoners Zengeza West MP Hon. Job Sikhala and Transform Zimbabwe party leader, Jacob Ngarivhume," tweeted ZLHR.

Darlington Upenyu Chigwena

Chigwena was represented by Paida Saurombe of ZLHR.

The student activist was in 2022 part of a UZ mob that appeared in court to answer to charges of participating in a public gathering, with the intention of promoting public violence.

He was arraigned alongside Allan Chipoyi, Tatenda Innocent Kutsurayi, Tanaka Mazvanya, Narshon Kohlo, Tinotenda Mukora, Takundanashe Boldwin Antonio, Takunda Chinoda, Panashe Chrispen Moyo and Leo Mashonganyika.

Allegations were that the accused, and their accomplices, all members of the Zimbabwe National Students Union, gathered close to the UZ Administration block and went on to sing and wave placards and, in the process, disturbed the peace and also blocked free movement of traffic.

Avondale police officers were deployed and when they approached them, the students turned violent, leading to their arrest.