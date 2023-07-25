Rwanda: MTN Rwanda Launches Its Own 4G Network

MTN Rwanda, the largest telecommunications company in Rwanda, on Sunday, July 23, launched its own 4G LTE network, marking yet another milestone in revolutionising Rwanda's digital landscape.

Upon receiving its modified license that gives effect to the updated Broadband Policy enabling liberalised access to 4G and future technologies, the telco has upgraded its network to boost its 4G LTE connectivity, offering faster, affordable, and more reliable connectivity to individuals, communities, and businesses across the country.

This comes after the government scrapped the 4G network monopoly earlier this year, which was held by Korea Telecom Rwanda Networks (KTRN) for a long time.

With improved connectivity, users will be empowered to access enhanced digital services, multimedia content, and social platforms. In contrast, businesses will be empowered to leverage enhanced network capabilities to drive innovation and expand their digital presence, unlocking new opportunities in various sectors.

Mapula Bodibe, MTN Rwanda Chief Executive Officer, thanked the government for providing a conducive operating environment that enables them to deliver increased connectivity and drive digital inclusion, saying that this comes at a time when MTN is celebrating 25 years of operation in Rwanda.

"By launching the next generation 4G LTE technology, we are not only investing in the network, but we are also, and most importantly, investing in leading digital solutions for Rwanda's progress."

She added that this network will act as a catalyst for Rwanda's digital transformation and open a new world of possibilities in the digital sphere for individuals, businesses, and communities.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this milestone and we are ready to support our customers to achieve their own significant milestones in their lives through our advanced network technology capabilities and affordable service offerings that will enable them to access tools, knowledge, and connections to improve their lives," said Bodibe.

MTN Rwanda has rolled out its new 4G LTE technology across 80 per cent of its network sites which makes MTN Rwanda the largest and widest provider of 4G technology in Rwanda.

In addition to the rollout of its own 4G network, the officials said it will be investing more than Rwf26 billion in network infrastructure modernisation, as a commitment to provide its customers with the best-in-class network connectivity and digital experience.

Eugen Gakwerere, MTN Rwanda Chief Technical Officer, said improvements made on infrastructure go hand-in-hand with customer experience, hence assuring customers enjoy a smooth end-to-end experience of MTN products and services.

"Today's rollout promises to deliver an improved quality of service, which is second to none, underlined by our core belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life."

In that regard, customers subscribed to the MTN 4G service can use their 4G bundles at the same price as their 3G bundles, with no extra charge.

Customers can also visit their nearest MTN Service Centre or Connect shop to swap to an MTN 4G SIM card at no additional cost and enjoy free WhatsApp for one week. Those without 4G-enabled devices can purchase them at affordable daily, weekly, or monthly installments on Macye Macye by dialing *182*12#.