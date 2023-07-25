Rwandan Players in High Spirits Ahead of 2023 FIBA Women's Afrobasket

Rwanda's national women team is exuding confidence and determination to lift the 2023 FIBA Women's Afrobasket championship at home.

Kigali again becomes home of basketball as 12 countries get ready to tussle it out at the much-anticipated continental showpiece which tips off on July 28 and runs until August 5 at the state-of-the-art BK Arena.

Head coach Cheikh Sarr put every competition aside during the past three to four months to focus on the women's national team as he looks to guide the hosts to their first Afrobasket championship.

The players have had enough time for preparations and they are all geared up to showcase their prowess on the court with a shared mission and eyes on the coveted trophy.

"We have been preparing for this since January. We have dedicated ourselves to continuous training, and we are fully prepared to leave everything on the court. Our ultimate goal is to lift the championship and we are not alone in this ambition. Every player on the team is ready to give their all and contribute to our country's victory," said Rwandan center Assouma Uwizeye.

To win the title, Rwanda will need Rwandans to be behind the team from the beginning until the mission is accomplished.

Center Charlotte Umugwaneza said, "the federation, our country, and our coaches have all played their part, and as players, we have put in our best efforts during extensive training sessions. This tournament is a significant event, with some of Africa's top teams competing."

"We urge Rwandans to rally behind us and show their unwavering support at the BK Arena. Your presence and cheers will mean the world to us and reaffirm your belief in women's basketball," she added.

Eager to capitalize on their home advantage, the players are determined to climb up the rankings in the 12-team Championship.

Rwanda's last appearance in Women's AfroBasket was in 2011, and now, 12 years later, they want to make their comeback to the continental basketball stage felt.

Placed in pool A alongside strong contenders Angola and Cote d'Ivoire, Rwanda faces a challenging path to secure a spot in the knock-out stage.

Currently ranked 91st globally and 13th in Africa, the Rwandan team is well aware of the tough task awaiting them. However, they view this as an opportunity to prove their mettle and demonstrate their potential on their home court.