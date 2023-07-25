Rwanda: Ordinary, Advanced Level National Exams Start July 25

More than 200,000 candidates, comprising Ordinary level and Advanced level students, are set to begin their National Exams on Tuesday, July 25, across the country, the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) has said.

Among the 212,399 candidates, 96,249 are male, while 116,150 are female.

The exams are scheduled to commence on July 25 and will extend until August 4. Among the candidates, 131,535 will undertake the O-level exams, while 48,674 will sit for the A-Level exams.

Additionally, 28,196 candidates from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs, along with 3,994 candidates from Teachers' Training College (TTC), will participate in the examinations.

The official launch of the exams will take place at Groupe Scolaire Kigali, in Nyarugenge District.

Preceding the scheduled date, on July 22, NESA distributed exam papers to districts nationwide, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining the exams' integrity and effectiveness, while ensuring a fair and conducive environment for all students.

These examinations come after the recently concluded Primary Leaving Examinations, where 202,967 candidates took part.

Furthermore, on June 19, the Ministry of Education launched the Competence-Based Integrated Assessment for practical national exams for level five candidates in Technical Secondary Schools (TSS) and TVET, which will continue until June 30.

These assessments aim to evaluate candidates' skills, knowledge, and attitudes, gauging their proficiency in specific trades