Western Sahara: SPLA Carries Out New Attacks Against Moroccan Occupation Forces in Awsard, Mahbes and Hawza Sectors

24 July 2023
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lahlou — Units of Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) carried out on Monday new attacks against the entrenchments of the Moroccan occupation forces in the sectors of Awsard, Mahbes and Hawza.

SPLA fighters targeted the Moroccan occupation soldiers in the region of Astila Ould Boukrine in the Awsard sector, the region of Akrara al-Farsik in the Mahbes sector, the region of Ahricht Dirt and the northern of Aklib Dirt region in the Hawza sector, indicated the military communiqué No. 838 of the Ministry of National Defense.

Advanced detachments of SPLA fighters had earlier targeted the positions of the Moroccan occupation forces in the Mahbes sector and in the region of Rous al-Sabti.

Read the original article on SPS.

