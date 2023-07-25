Tanzania: Tanapa Outlines Measures to Push Number of Tourists Arrival

Dodoma — TANZANIA National Parks (TANAPA) announced a number of measures including infrastructures upgrading to ensure the five-million tourist target and six-billion US dollar (about 14tri/-) revenue collection come 2025/26 are attained.

TANAPA's Conservation Commissioner, Mr William Mwakilema outlined strategies to reporters on Monday, saying in boosting the number of tourists, the authority will continue to improve the southern circuit national parks infrastructure, so that they can be accessible throughout the years.

"We are doing well on the northern circuit, whereas majority of tourists flock the national parks under the zone simply because they have good infrastructure be it roads, airports and a wide range of logistics to their destination," he said.

Adding, "We are now focusing on the southern circuit as we want them to have a number of choices to reach their destinations within a short time be it Ruaha, Udzungwa, Mikumi, Nyerere and Saadani".

The Commissioner further said that through a Regrow project and Germany government funding, they strive to ensure that come 2025, Nyerere, Saadani, Mikumi, Ruaha and Mkomazi National Parks are accessible.

Moreover, he said, with the government's support, they will purchase a tourist ferry to ply from Lake Victoria-Rubondo-Serengeti, Saanane to Burigi Chato national parks.

All these measures are meant to increase the number of tourists visiting a number of attractions countrywide.

On top of that, the authority in collaboration with communities surrounding the national parks is undertaking a number of ecological preservation projects to ensure nature is maintained despite the climate change effects.

"Wild animals need nature to flourish, with climate change effects, it has been clear in some areas that should we not be keen with our conservation, we might be losing the natural heritage," he warned.

The country boasts of the spectacle of Serengeti wildebeest migration and has the most charismatic species and wild landscapes, thus making Tanzania a destination of choice for thousands of tourists each year.

He said TANAPA welcomes investments in the national parks, to provide accommodation facilities to tourists, balloon safaris, canopy walkways, cable car and zip line safaris, water sports, horse riding and special tourism concession.

Mr Mwakilema said they are also working on protecting the water sources of Ruaha, Mara and Tarangire rivers majority of whom are outside the national parks for assured water flows to wild animals throughout the year.

"We have to protect water sources are they are key to our economy as well as nature conservation, we are working with the communities to make it work" he insisted.

As for the increased revenue collection, he said, they have started charging 1m/- for adoption of wild animals' babies in the country's national parks.

Under the move, the public have a chance to visit national parks and pick a wild baby and make some visits from time to time and the Im/- annual fee will be for the baby's upkeep.

Also, to namesake a rhino, he said, one has to part 5m/- to attain the status.

In the 2023/24 financial year, TANAPA plans to collect revenue worth 343.8bn/- an increase from 337bn/- in the 2022/23 financial year.