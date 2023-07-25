Tanzania: Ewura Outlines Measures to Ease Fuel Supply

THE Energy and Water Utilities Authority (EWURA) has insisted that there was no shortage of fuel products in the country.

EWURA also issued a notice to petrol station proprietors in the suburbs to ensure that by Monday next week, they enter into a contract with importers or suppliers of fuel in the country.

Authority's move is aimed at ensuring reliable supply of the fuel products in those areas.

According to EWURA's Director General Dr James Andilile, after holding a meeting with the depots' owners and fuel importers over the weekend, the two parties agreed that it was necessary for the petrol stations in suburbs to enter into agreement with suppliers for reliable supply of the fuel.

Recently, there were reports on social media platforms indicating that in some far regions, such as Simiyu and Manyara, the public was experiencing scarcity of the fuel.

However, EWURA refuted that disclosing that the country has enough stock of fuel, allaying fears among Tanzanians over shortage.

"We have agreed that by 31st this July, every Petrol Station owner must make sure that he/she enters into a contract with at least two wholesalers and that these contracts should be submitted to me before the 31st this month, " Dr Andilile pointed, while speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam.

He made statement over the weekend when Energy Minister January Makamba visited some oil depots in Dar es Salaam during which he also spoke with fuel importers.

His visit was aimed at hearing from the players in the industry whether there was shortage of fuel in their depots, something which could create shortage in the local market.

"The aim of the contracts is to ensure that oil suppliers are sure of when the sellers order the product and know who orders it from and who they are giving it to," said Dr Andilile.

During the Minister's visit to the depots, owners of the depots assured the government that they have enough fuel in their stocks, hence assuring that there was no shortage of the products.

The owners told the minister that they are ready to cooperate in distributing it to various areas, including the peripheral ones countrywide.

Equally, they told the minister that they are currently working 24 hours a day to ensure that trucks enter and leave the depots warehouses with enough stock of the fuels.

"The country has enough oil, what is being done right now is to transport it to various areas, especially in the suburbs so as to enable it arrive in the relevant areas on time," said Dr Andilile.