Uganda: Govt Suspends Timber Exports As Per Presidential Directive On Deforestation

The government of Uganda through Ministry of Trade, National Forestry Authority, Customs, Police and sister security agencies have started enforcing the presidential directive of the ban on destructive production of charcoal and timber in the country.

This has also led to the immediate suspension of timber exports from Uganda to the outside market.

This ban was announced on Monday during a security press briefing, during which police revealed that they have begun enforcing the ban in collaboration with sister security forces and forestry authorities, including local governments.

"We want to inform the public that police has commenced joint operations to enforce the presidential directive on the ban of timber and commercial charcoal production in the country," said spokesperson Fred Enanga.

President Museveni on May 24, issued an executive order and banned charcoal burning and illegal timber production in the country to control the damage caused to the environment by indisciplined individuals and ordered the respective agencies to take action.

According to police, all timber traders, transporters, middlemen and locals who often work in complex situations to ensure that they aid the illegal transportation of timber to stand warned that it is now illegal to export timber out of the country.

"At the moment, all timber exporting companies and hotspots are under close monitoring with emphasis on land, air and water transport. We are carrying out intelligence on unscrupulous dealers, criminal elites and politicians who will attempt to abuse this presidential directive," Enanga told the press.

This ban comes high on heels amidst reports of increased deforestation in Uganda. Forests are cut down for agriculture, urbanisation and logging for charcoal and other business.

Experts say that if the government does not intervene to slow the rate of deforestation, the country's National Environment Management Authority expects to lose all of its forests in less than 25 years. Almost all of the forests outside of protected areas have been cleared, according to studies.