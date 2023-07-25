Uganda: Pastor Joseph Sserubiri Convicted of Murder and Human Trafficking

Pastor Joseph Sserubiri, the leader of Kakira Deliverance and Healing Ministries, has been convicted of murder and human trafficking after pleading guilty in Jinja High Court.

The verdict was delivered by Resident Judge Dr. Winfred Nabisinde, who presided over the case.

The heinous crime in question involved the kidnapping and murder of four-year-old Trinity Nakisuuyi on 30th September, 2021, sending shockwaves across the community. Pastor Sserubiri, along with his co-accused, including his wife Felista Namaganda and an individual identified as Ismail Buyinza, stood before the court to face charges of aggravated human trafficking and murder.

The court proceedings revealed compelling evidence presented by the prosecution.

Among the items presented were a killer knife, believed to be the weapon used in the crime, a tarpaulin that was allegedly used to conceal the victim's body, the clothes Pastor Sserubiri wore on the fateful day, a DNA report from the Government Analytical Laboratory in Wandegeya, and an extra-judicial statement recorded by the accused himself.

Confronted with the weight of the evidence, Pastor Joseph Sserubiri made a shocking admission of guilt before Justice Winfred Nabisinde, leading to his immediate conviction on the charges. The gravity of the offenses left the community in disbelief and sorrow.

"Based on the evidence presented by the state prosecutors, Pastor Joseph Sserubiri has pleaded guilty to the charges of murder and human trafficking.

The court has taken this admission into account and has convicted him accordingly." noted Dr. Winfred Nabisinde, Judge of Jinja High Court:"

In light of the verdict, Justice Nabisinde has scheduled August 1, as the date when she will deliver her judgment on the matter.

On the same day, the co-accused, Felista Namaganda and Ismail Buyinza, will face the hearing of their respective charges.

"The court has set 1st August for the delivery of the judgment on Pastor Joseph Sserubiri's case. On the same day, we will proceed with the hearing of charges against his co-accused." Stated Nabisinde.

The gruesome nature of the crime and the involvement of a prominent religious figure have sent shockwaves throughout the region.

The incident has sparked discussions on child protection and the need for stricter measures against human trafficking.

The conviction of Pastor Joseph Sserubiri serves as a stark reminder that no one is above the law, irrespective of their societal position or religious affiliation.

As the judgment day approaches, the eyes of the community remain fixed on the court's final decision, hoping that justice will be served to honor the memory of young Trinity Nakisuuyi and provide closure to her grieving family.