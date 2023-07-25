Botswana: Yes They Take Notice of Tebogo

Gaborone — The world 200m champion, Noah Lyles, seldom embraces other athletes after a race.

However, July 23 was different. The American had no choice, but to twice hug and have a brief talk with Botswana's Letsile Tebogo after a breathtaking 200m race at the London Diamond League meeting,

Lyles admitted to World Athletics that the Sunday race made him feel like he was fighting for his life especially in the last 100m.

"I gave it all that I had. I am having the best competition and I have never had anyone come that close to me in a competition for a very long time," he said.

The always modest Tebogo did not want to reveal details of the brief conversation with Lyles.

"What happened in London should remain in London. It was our private conversation but one day you will know what we were discussing, but not now," Tebogo said.

In the captivating race, Lyles finished on position one claiming both the World Lead and Meeting Record with a time of 19.47.

Tebogo followed with a Personal Best time of 19.50, in the process shattering a 27-year record set by Namibia's Frankie Fredericks.

Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain clocked a Personal Best time and National Record with a time of 19.73

Looking at the Sunday records, athletics enthusiasts can only salivate as the World Championships approach.

And athletics greats have noticed Tebogo's performance.

Fredericks wrote after the race, 'I want to take a moment to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the new African 200 meter record holder Letsile Tebogo running 19.50 seconds.

You have set a new standard of excellence and become an inspiration to many Africans. Congratulations once again and may your journey be filled with continued success".

Michael Johnson; "Men's 200 at the World Championships will be exciting. Noah obvious favorite but can't sleep. Tebogo is having fun and unafraid. Even if Noah wins, the battle for silver between Tebogo and Knighton will be on! And now you have Zharnel gaining confidence at the right time."

Meanwhile, while many were shocked by Tebogo's great exploits at the London meet, his coach Kebonyemodisa Mosimanyane saw it coming and he prepared accordingly.

He made Tebogo compete in the 400m at the Meeting Internazionale Sport Solidarieta in Italy recently.

Tebogo clocked Personal Best time of 44.75, the race that Mosimanyane said they used to improve the 200m speed.

According to the coach, Tebogo was too nervous before the Sunday race, hence questioning Mosimanyane as to why he was not saying anything to him, except a handshake.

The coach said he only told the athlete to go and do his best.

"But I have never seen Letsile so nervous. That alone also made me nervous.

He picked that from me and he immediately changed and told me to relax saying 'o tshositswe ke eng, nna mong wa leso ke iketlile' and I smiled. I knew he was ok at that point," he said.

BOPA