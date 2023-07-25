Tanzania: Samia - Promptly Release Heroes Ground Construction Fund

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has instructed the Ministry of Finance to release funds on time for the facilitation of the new Heroes Grounds construction at Mtumba Government City in Dodoma city.

She made the statement during the commemoration of this year's National Heroes Day held at the ground for the first time saying that the funds should be released based on the architectural work plan.

The President, who had earlier laid a foundation stone for the completion of the grounds, admitted being pleased with the overall design of the work.

"I am so impressed with the design of the heroes grounds. When completed the ground will have international restaurants, conference halls, other attractions for people to relax and have fun, but the biggest thing is that it will have the tallest tower in Africa," she stated.

Additionally, the Head of State ordered the Prime Minister's Office to closely supervise the construction and all other infrastructures within it to ensure that they are all completed on time and with desired quality.

Meanwhile, President Samia has asked all Tanzanians to maintain the peace, solidarity and unity of the country, emphasizing on not allowing any person or groups of people to divide the country, saying: "Tanzania is one and it will never be divided."