Rwanda: Meet Rwandan Players for 2023 Davis Cup Africa Group IV

As Kigali is hosting the Davis Cup Africa IV championship for the second time in a row, Rwanda will be looking to move one step forward from finishing as first runners-up in the 2022 edition to claiming the trophy and securing a promotion to Group III.

A total of eight African countries have confirmed their participation at the Davis Cup Africa Group IV Tourney 2023 which is taking place on Rwandan soil for the second time in a row.

Host nation Rwanda is among eight countries which will be represented at the continental tennis showpiece scheduled for Wednesday, July 26-29, at Kigali Ecology Tennis Club (IPRC-Kigali) alongside Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria.

Ghana was the first team to arrive in Kigali on Sunday, July 23, while the last team is expected to land in town on July 25, just a day before the tournament kicks off.

Times Sports takes you through what you need to know about Rwandan representatives.

Etienne Niyigena

The 27-year-old has been a regular national team in various age categories since his debut selection in 2009.

Niyigena will be making his sixth Davis Cup Africa appearance after representing Rwanda in the past five editions in different countries.

He has had some spectacular displays in the tournament as he helped Rwanda finish in second place in two different editions held in Congo Brazzaville and Rwanda in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Claude Ishimwe

At just 17, Ishimwe is the joint-youngest player in the Rwandan squad for the 2023 Davis Cup alongside teammate Junior Hakizumwami.

Unlike his teammates, he is the only debutant at any Davis Cup Africa tournament. He made his national team debut in 2022 where he finished second in the regional under-16 competition held in Rwanda at Kigali Ecology Tennis club.

Ishimwe also represented Rwanda at the 2023 ITF Junior tennis tournament held in Kampala, Uganda in May.

Junior Hakizumwami

A national team player since his debut appearance in 2017, Hakizumwami is the one tennis prodigy that Rwanda will be relying on despite his young age.

He featured for the Rwandan team in various age categories namely Under 12, under 14 and under 16. Hakizumwami won the 2018 and 2020 East Africa Junior tournaments in under-12 and under-14 categories respectively.

He is now making his second appearance at the Davis Cup Africa Group IV, having helped the country reach the final of the 2022 edition which the hosts lost at the hands of Togo.

Ernest Habiyambere

Habiyambere, 24, made his national team debut in 2011 when Rwanda took part in Europe tours under-14 in France, Belgium, Germany and Netherlands in 2013. He also participated in the Under-14 African Championships in Tunisia where he finished fourth.

The Kenya-based ace won bronze in the Commonwealth Games held in Bahamas in 2016.

He will be making his fourth appearance at the Davis Cup tournament, his most recent appearance was in 2022 in Kigali.

Joshua Muhire

Muhire, 21, started playing for the national team in 2016, he participated in the under-14 championship held the same year in Kenya.

Muhire also took part in the previous two Davis Cups in Egypt 2021 and Rwanda 2022, respectively.

Last year, he played most of the games in the doubles but he will now be looking to lead the singles ahead of the 2023 edition.