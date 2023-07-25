Mozambique: - Over 120 Million Dollars Needed to Rehabilitate Roads Hit By Natural Disasters

24 July 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican government needs about eight billion meticais (125 million US dollars at the current exchange rate) to finance road rehabilitation projects, in the context of improving access in the sections affected by natural disasters.

According to Hélio Banze, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Public Works, cited by the Maputo daily "Notícias', the amount will be used to rehabilitate 8,784 kilometres of road, 23 bridges and 14 embankments.

"From last year to the first quarter of the current year, work was undertaken on 529 kilometres of roads that provide access to production zones out of the 635 kilometres that were planned', he said.

The roads were rehabilitated in the districts of Erati, Mussoril, Mogincual, Memba, and Monapo, in the northern province of Nampula.

"The work also included the districts of Maganja da Costa, Mocubela, Pebane, Morrumbala, Luabo and Chinde, in the central province of Zambézia. The rehabilitation was carried out in the context of the Integrated Rural Development Project (IFRDP)', he added.

