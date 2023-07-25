Mozambique: Minister Praises Doctors Who Work Despite the Amm Strike

Maputo — Mozambican Health Minister Armindo Tiago on Friday congratulated all the doctors who have continued to attend to patients in the country's health units, despite the strike called by the Mozambican Medical Association (AMM).

He was speaking in the city of Maxixe, in the southern province of Inhambane, at the closing session of a meeting of his Ministry's Coordinating Council.

"Here I would like to praise all the doctors who have found in dialogue the best way of solving differences, and who are right now in the health units providing health care to our population and saving lives', he declared.

The Minister stressed that the Government will continue to work to attend to the just questions raised by all health professionals - but only in the context of the conditions that the country can offer.

Tiago also urged the Health Inspectorate to step up the struggle against corruption and cases of poor care of patients in hospitals throughout the country.

"We want vigorous action to identify cases of corruption and hold the culprits responsible', he said, "but we also want to act to prevent incorrect behavior'.

"We cannot allow or be condescending to cases of corruption, poor attendance, negligence, indifference and other situations that tarnish our mission', he stressed.

Tiago stressed the importance of better planning to guarantee a prompt response to health emergencies, by making plans of action operational, including the plan to eliminate cholera.

The investment under way in the health sector, he added, should be reflected in better patient care.

The Government, Tiago stressed, has been making heavy investment in expanding and equipping the health network throughout the country, providing it with modern equipment, vehicles, hospital furniture and the allocation of human resources.

"We want these investments to be reflected in the provision of services which citizens seek out', said the Minister. Fewer patients should be referred to the largest hospitals, because the current reforms are intended to increase the competence of the lower levels of the health service.

Tiago stressed that from 2018 to 2022, the number of professionals in the public health sector had increased by 17 per cent. This included an additional 1,157 general doctors, and 585 specialist doctors.