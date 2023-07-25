Mozambique: - Delay in Wages At Interior Ministry Blamed On Change in Procedures

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane, speaking on Saturday, in the central province of Zambézia, claimed the delay in paying wages in the Ministry of the Interior is due to a change in procedures, in the framework of the Unified Wage Table (TSU).

Some members of the Defence and Security Forces have not yet received their wages for June.

Addressing reporters, Maleiane promised that the problem will be solved.

"The government guarantees that the problem is not lack of money, what is happening is the change of procedures. There are new measures for making payments, but most of them [Ministry of Interior workers] have been paid. The matter is being solved', he said.