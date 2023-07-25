Mozambique: - Over 30 Foreign Prisoners to Be Repatriated

Maputo — Mozambique will repatriate over 30 foreigners who are currently serving prison sentences in the country, according to a report in Monday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias'.

Among the prisoners are citizens from Nigeria, Tanzania, Malawi, South Africa and Bolivia, jailed for international drug trafficking.

"15 prisoners, between 20 and 60 years of age, are detained at Machava Maximum Security Prison and others are locked up in the Ndlavela Female Penitentiary', said Bertha Zitha, a judge on the Maputo Provincial Court.

According to Zitha, the Maputo Provincial Court has already repatriated two Venezuelan nationals, using Mozambican funds.

"However, many prisoners do not wait for our procedures, and they end up paying for the journey with their own money. After being returned to their country of origin, the individuals can only enter Mozambique again after 10 years', the judge said.

She added that repatriation only happens after the prisoners have served at least half of their sentences.

"This measure started when a group of foreign inmates claimed conditional release after serving half of the sentence', Zitha said, adding that the repatriation happens in coordination with the National Migration Service.