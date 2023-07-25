South Africa: DCS Warns Public Not to Wear Replica Uniforms

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has warned members of the public that it is unlawful to dress in clothing that replicates the uniforms of inmates and department officials.

This after videos surfaced on social media of private citizens wearing the latter.

"The Department...has noted with great concern the proliferation of videos on TikTok and other social media sites by private citizens dressed in replica uniform for inmates and officials. Be it for content generation or other means, it has been repeatedly clarified that such conduct is illegal and punishable in law.

"Section 124(a)(b) of the Correctional Services Act, Act 111 of 1998, is explicit on any unauthorised person who wears or uses (a) the departmental dress, distinctive badge or insignia of the Department or of a custody official; or (b)the prescribed sentenced offender dress, or anything deceptively resembling them is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine or, in default of payment, to incarceration for a period not exceeding 18 months or to such incarceration without the option of a fine or both.

"DCS is thus again cautioning those involved in such acts to immediately desist from it," the department said.

In the same vein, the department said it is equally unlawful for inmates to have cellphones.

"The Department is also aware of inmates utilising mobile phones, being active on social media, and there are ongoing efforts to deal with this scourge. Hence, inmates found in possession of cellphones are charged in terms of Section 23 (1) of the Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998," the department said.