Kenya: President Ruto Commutes Death Sentences to Life Imprisonment

Nairobi — President William Ruto has commuted death sentences imposed before November 22, 2022 to life imprisonment.

Through a gazette notice, the head of state made the decision following the recommendation by the power of mercy advisory committee.

According to Attorney General Justin Muturi, the directive would apply to all convicts sentenced to death as of November 21, 2022.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that in the exercise of the powers conferred by Article 133 of the Constitution of Kenya and section 23 (1) of the Power of Mercy Act, 2011, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces of the Republic of Kenya, commuted the death sentence imposed on every capital offender as at November 21, 2022, to a life sentence," the notice stated.

President Ruto's directive is in line with Article 133 of the 2010 Constitution, which also gives the Head of State powers to grant a free or conditional pardon to a person convicted of an offence.

Kenya last effected the death sentence in 1987 when Hezekiah Ochuka was hanged after being charged with treason over the 1982 coup attempt.

In 2017, the Supreme Court, while ruling in a case filed by Francis Muruatetu, outlawed the death sentence declaring it unconstitutional.