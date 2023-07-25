Angola Among the Countries Most Affected By Climate Change in Africa

Caxito — Angola is among the countries in sub-Saharan Africa that suffer the most from the impact of climate change and extreme weather events.

The data were released Monday in Caxito, northern Bengo province, by the general director of the National Institute of Environmental Management, Hassana Octávio Lima.

Hassana Lima pointed to the floods and drought as the most relevant events of natural origin in the country.

Addressing an opening ceremony of a seminar on the plan for rapid responses to environmental emergencies promoted by the Ministry of the Environment, she said the scale and impact of disasters on lives, livelihoods and ecosystems are on the rise and have disrupted the development process carried out by the Executive.

Economic losses due to disasters compromises the efforts to achieve sustainable development goals, she underlined.

The five-day seminar on the rapid response plan for environmental emergencies is part of the Health System Strengthening Project "REDISSE IV Angola".

Directors of the provincial offices for environment, waste management and community services in Bengo, Luanda, Zaire, Cabinda, Cunene, Huambo, Lunda Norte will take part in the meeting. FS/CJ/IF/CF/NIC