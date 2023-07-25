South Africa: Mineral Resources and Energy On Explosion in City of Johannesburg

25 July 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has noted the devastation caused by an explosion in Johannesburg City Centre and can confirm that there are no old mines in the area at which the explosion occurred.

The DMRE is confident that investigations led by the relevant authorities which include the Gauteng Provincial government and the City of Johannesburg, will be able to ascertain the actual cause of the tragedy.

The DMRE regulates and promotes legitimate mining operations in South Africa and has a record of all legally operating and non-operating mines. The department is steadfast in ensuring that all licensed mining operations comply with the provisions of the law.

The Department stands ready to cooperate with the relevant authorities in finding the actual cause of the explosion.

