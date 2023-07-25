Angola: Luanda Government to Evaluate Churches

23 July 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Luanda governor Manuel Homem Sunday announced plans to develop a programme that allow assessing the positioning of churches in the country's capital.

The initiative will be launched in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the National Institute for Religious Affairs (INAR), Manuel Homem told the press.

Speaking on the sidelines of commemoration of the 125th anniversary of the Evangelical Church in Angola (IEA), the governor said the programme aims to address concrete actions in relation to the noise pollution, but he did not say when it will come into force.

He revealed that similar to the redevelopment of the trade sector, the programme will also focus on the process of legality of the religious denominations, in view of the rapid proliferation of the churches in Luanda.

In its report released in 2017, the National Assembly put at 1,111 the number of the legally recognised churches and 827 denominations still awaiting recognition, mostly in Luanda.

The report states that in each district of Luanda's urban centres there are about five churches, mainly in neighbourhoods created after the country's independence, between 1979 and 1990. SJ/PPA/MRA/NIC

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.