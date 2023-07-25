Angola: Luanda Government to Evaluate Churches

Luanda — Luanda governor Manuel Homem Sunday announced plans to develop a programme that allow assessing the positioning of churches in the country's capital.

The initiative will be launched in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the National Institute for Religious Affairs (INAR), Manuel Homem told the press.

Speaking on the sidelines of commemoration of the 125th anniversary of the Evangelical Church in Angola (IEA), the governor said the programme aims to address concrete actions in relation to the noise pollution, but he did not say when it will come into force.

He revealed that similar to the redevelopment of the trade sector, the programme will also focus on the process of legality of the religious denominations, in view of the rapid proliferation of the churches in Luanda.

In its report released in 2017, the National Assembly put at 1,111 the number of the legally recognised churches and 827 denominations still awaiting recognition, mostly in Luanda.

The report states that in each district of Luanda's urban centres there are about five churches, mainly in neighbourhoods created after the country's independence, between 1979 and 1990. SJ/PPA/MRA/NIC