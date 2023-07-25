Kenya: Protect Your Family, We Will Protect Kenyans - Gachagua to Kenyatta

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told Former President Uhuru Kenyatta the government will take no issue in his resolute to protect his family but his actions will not distract the government's quest to protect all Kenyans.

Gachagua explained that President William Ruto's administration will exercise its mandate to protect all Kenyans irrespective of their economic or social background.

"I have heard others says that their work is to protect their family and children and its fine. But who will protect the children of poor people? That's what the President must do, because they don't have money to buy guns," he said.

An ongoing tiff has emerged between the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime and Kenyatta over suspicion and claims over possession of illegal firearms by the latter's family.

Officers allegedly said to be from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had on Friday night raided the home of his son Jomo in Karen, Nairobi to allegedly search for weapons.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki over the weekend confirmed a security operation targeting three homesteads within the Karen area where a total of 23 firearms, some of which are suspected to have been used in illegal activities are kept.

However, former President Uhuru has termed the raid a farce saying it was suspect claiming the security officials were out to fabricate charges against his eldest son.

The Deputy President has however defended the raid saying the government must protect all Kenyans saying the move was not aimed to intimidate anyone.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If you can buy guns for your children to protect themselves that ok. What about those parents that can't afford to buy guns for their children? The government must use their guns to protect their children," Gachagua stated.

Uhuru's dare

Kenyatta had dared the government to face him and stop what he termed at targeted attacks at his family after the State allegedly withdrew security assigned to his mother.

The Former Head of State alleged a plot to confiscate privately held licensed firearms after Former First Lady Mama Ngina's security was withdrawn, a move he vehemently condemned as being against the law.

Kenyatta made the statement on Friday after he showed up at his son Jomo's Karen residence while responding to a distress call over the alleged presence of DCI agents.

"They have removed their security and now they want to remove their personal weapons. Do they want to do that because they are planning something?" he posed.

"If they are planning something, my only plea is don't plan against my mother, don't plan against my children. If it's me you want, come for me."

Kenyatta said the apparent move by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to recall firearm licenses was unprocedural.

"How many people are licensed to hold weapons and they followed procedure?" he posed.

"If they are licensed weapons, even foreigners have them.They followed procedure. You withdrew their security so why don't you want them to defend themselves?" he charged.