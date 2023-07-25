Kenya: We Have No Political Problem, We Dealt With Demos Conclusively - Gachagua

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed the political jitters of an ongoing political crisis in the country assuring the nation that the government is in full control.

Gachagua emphasized that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime has managed to quell the Azimio La Umoja protests which he termed unconstitutional saying the actions precipitated the postponement of protests that were slated for tomorrow.

The Deputy President told the coalition leader Raila Odinga to focus on his role as the Opposition Leader saying Kenyans made their decision during last year's poll which was affirmed by the Supreme Court of Kenya.

He insisted that the government has conclusively dealt with the Opposition protests which he termed illegal urging Kenyans

"You can't postpone something that will not happen. He is just trying to please his supporters. I want to assure you that there is no political problem in Kenya at all," he stated.

"The people on 9th August made a decision and the will of the people prevailed," he said.

Gachagua has refuted the calls by the religious organization for dialogue between the government and the opposition insisting that they will not be blackmailed to engage in talks.

The Deputy President expressed that the Azimio La Umoja Coalition was blackmailing them into dialogue which he says is a violation of the constitution

"If you read the penal code, blackmail is an offence. Sitting with somebody who is blackmailing you is partaking in crime. So church leaders telling us to sit with that man so that he can cool down are us to commit a crime," said Gachagua.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Monday, Azimio coalition announced that the planned protests will not take place, but urged supporters to hold solidarity parades and vigils for victims of last week's police brutality.

"We have today (Monday) made a decision that on Wednesday, 26th July 2023, we will hold a different kind of protest. The peaceful protests will take the form of solidarity parades and vigil for victims of police brutality in various locations in all parts of the country," Azimio leader Raila Odinga tweeted.

Azimio claimed more than 50 people were killed by police during the three-day protests against the high cost of living.

The protests, outlawed by the government, were held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday but it was only more active on the first day when demonstrators engaged police in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Kisii, Nakuru among other towns.

While Azimio accuses police of killing protesters arbitrarily while suppressing the demonstrations, the government insists police acted professionally.

On Monday, the Odinga-led coalition asked religious leaders to dedicate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for prayers in remembrance of the victims of police brutality during the opposition demonstrations.

The coalition lamented that the police brutality meted on them during the protests has reached unprecedented levels.

"Some have been shot in the back as they were fleeing or in a position of surrender. The shots have been aimed at the vital organs and delicate parts of the victims like the abdomen, the spine, the chest and the head," it said.