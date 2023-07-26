South Africa: No Power Outages At Netball World Cup

Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball South Africa (NSA), has confirmed that the upcoming World Cup in Cape Town will not be impacted by load shedding.

De la Guerre stated that the City of Cape Town and the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) have assured NSA that there won't be any power outages during the event.

The Spar Proteas, South Africa's national netball team, will kick off their World Cup campaign with a match against Wales on Friday.

To ensure uninterrupted broadcasting of the event, it is crucial to have a stable power supply. Therefore, the City of Cape Town and CTICC have taken measures to prevent load shedding during the tournament.

De la Guerre emphasised that the organisers cannot afford any power interruptions, as both international and local broadcasters will be covering the event.

Additionally, hotels accommodating the teams and officials have also been guaranteed a stable power supply.

Load shedding has been an ongoing issue in South Africa, with rotational power cuts being implemented by Eskom to manage the constrained power grid.

However, measures have been put in place to ensure that the Netball World Cup proceeds smoothly without any power disruptions.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from Friday to 6 August, showcasing the best of netball on an international stage.

