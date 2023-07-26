Zimbabwe: Businessman Shingi Munyeza, Wife Ordered to Pay Back U.S.$100,000 Debt

Businessman Shingi Munyeza and his wife Wilma have been ordered by the High Court to pay a US$100 000 debt they owe former SeedCo public relations manager Marjorie Mutemererwa.

The scandal made headlines earlier this year after Mutemererwa opened up on how the couple was refusing to pay her money despite having promised to do so on January 31 2023.

In a recent High Court order, Justice David Mangota sitting at the Harare High Court said the Munyezas should pay the money including interest.

"It is ordered that judgement be and is hereby entered in favour of the Plaintiff. Defendants be and are hereby ordered to jointly or severally and in solidium the one paying the other to be absolved to pay US$100 000 being a refund of money lent and advanced to the defendants," reads his brief order.

Mutemererwa approached the court in March this year suing the couple for refusing to pay back a loan that she gave them in January 2023.

In her summons, Mutemererwa said that she had signed an acknowledgement of debt with Munyeza on January 22 with the promise that he would pay back the US$85 000 on the 31st of that month.

In the agreement, the Munyezas also acknowledged that Mutemererwa would loan them the money with an interest rate of 5 percent per annum.

However, the couple refused to pay back the money, and instead, Wilma signed a second acknowledgement of debt on February 27.

After the couple repeatedly failed to repay the money, Mutemererwa then filed her summons, demanding that the court order them to pay her back.

"The amount payable by the Plaintiff has become due and payable to her because the Defendants failed to settle the disbursed and acknowledged amount of US$85 000 plus the acknowledged interest of US$15 000 to give a total of US$100 000.

"The Plaintiff has made several demands met with several promises to pay by the defendants which promises have not materialised to the date of this summons. The Plaintiff seeks legal costs on a higher scale in order to recoup her loss and not be put out of pocket by the Defendants default of repayment." reads the summons.