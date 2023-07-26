South Africa: Third Imported Cholera Case Identified in Durban - South African News Briefs - July 26, 2023

Third Positive Imported Cholera Case Identified in Durban

The Department of Health in South Africa has initiated contact tracing after a third imported cholera case was detected in Durban, reports EWN. The first two imported cases were from two individuals who had travelled to Malawi. The patient is a 24-year-old man who arrived at King Shaka International Airport from Pakistan and exhibited severe cholera symptoms. Contact tracing efforts have identified four family members and one friend with whom he stayed while in Pakistan. Fortunately, none of the identified contacts are showing cholera symptoms and are under close monitoring. So far in 2023, South Africa has reported a total of 199 cholera cases. The local cholera outbreak is currently under control, but Health Minister Joe Phaahla advises the public to remain vigilant and maintain good personal hygiene to prevent the possible transmission of waterborne and foodborne diseases.

Police Search for Missing Soldier Who Took Rifle

A trainee soldier has gone missing from a training camp, along with the rifle assigned to him, reports TimesLive. The trainee was part of a 28-member team undergoing a 10-week advanced physical and psychological training course. The incident was confirmed by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), and a search operation is under way. The details of the trainee and the investigation are being withheld due to their sensitive nature.

KwaZulu-Natal Flood Victim Hits Jackpot with R44 Million Lotto Win

A father of seven in KwaZulu-Natal, whose home was previously affected by flooding, won R44 million (about U.S.$2.5 million) in the Lotto draw after purchasing the winning ticket on the Standard Bank app on July 12, reports News24. This wasn't his first win, as he had previously won R340,000 in the lottery a few years ago. With his latest winnings, he plans to build a safe and secure home for his family and invest in his children's education. The national lottery operator, Ithuba, praised the winner's responsible play and commitment to securing a better future for his family. Another Capitec client won almost R20 million in the recent PowerBall Plus Draw through the Capitec banking platform. Both winners will receive support and guidance during the prize-claim process, including financial and trauma counseling for prizes above R50,000.

