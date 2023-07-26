South Africa: Confidential Document Reveals SA Fears That AGOA Trade Pact Status Is Under Threat

In a confidential discussion note seen by Daily Maverick, South Africa admits its status as a beneficiary of the African Growth and Opportunity Act is under threat. Meanwhile, Cosatu has made a submission that It will be a 'devastating blow to millions of workers and those in the region were South Africa to be graduated out' of Agoa.

The document about South Africa's Agoa status informed deliberations by high-level envoys sent to the US by President Cyril Ramaphosa to explain South Africa's stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and to lobby to retain South Africa as part of Agoa.

"The debate around the renewal of Agoa has provided Congress with an opportunity and a powerful tool to cajole and pressure South Africa to speak out against Russia more forcefully and publicly," the document, dated March 23, reads.

"In addition, the new power dynamics in Congress, the current geopolitical context and big power competition for strategic influence, including in Africa, have afforded the Republicans a platform to use their narrow majority in the House of Representatives to put the Democrats under pressure to take stronger [measures]," it reads.

On Monday this week, the United States Trade Representative, which is responsible for developing and coordinating US international trade, began its annual review of the eligibility of sub-Saharan African countries to receive the benefits of Agoa.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde also presented his submission on the matter, while the South African government, through the Department of Trade and Industry, has made a separate submission on why the country...