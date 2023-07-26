South Africa: Shooting At Port Shepstone

25 July 2023
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

KwaZulu-Natal — Today, police at Port Shepstone responded to a shooting incident at the Port Shepstone taxi rank.

It is alleged that unknown gunmen approached a taxi and opened fire on the occupants. Four of the occupants died as a result of the shooting, whilst a further four were transported to hospital with gunshot wounds.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and is subject to a police investigation. Detectives are investigating four counts of murder and four of attempted murder.

We are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or report any leads via the MySAPS app.

