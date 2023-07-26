Kenyan Families Spend Sh68,702 Per Child on Education

Nairobi — The education cost for most households in Kenya is 1054.31 percent, or approximately 10 times their average monthly household income.

This is according to a report by remittance firm WorldRemit.

The research, which was conducted on all global fronts to establish how the cost of school supplies impacts families around the world, has revealed that the total cost per child is Sh68,701.

"Given the average household size in Kenya of 3.23, the total cost per household is estimated at Ksh 221,904.23," the Remit report said.

"This is higher than average incomes for most households in the country, with the survey showing the cost of education for most households is 1054.31% or approximately 10 times their average monthly household income," it added.

Globally, Canada, the UK, and Australia saw nominal decreases in the percentage of income they can expect to allocate to education, while France and Spain saw notable increases.

In France, families can expect to allocate 5 percent of their monthly budget this year, while in Spain, they can expect to allocate 7 percent more than last year on basic school supplies.

The report subsequently reveals that cost changes were far more drastic in other countries, where yearly changes averaged an increase of 78 percent.

According to the report, 1 in 9 people worldwide rely on money sent by friends and relatives who have migrated abroad for work.

On the flip side, education remains one of the top three reasons people send money, against the backdrop of the ever-rising cost of living.