Kenyan Families Spend Sh68,702 Per Child on Education

25 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The education cost for most households in Kenya is 1054.31 percent, or approximately 10 times their average monthly household income.

This is according to a report by remittance firm WorldRemit.

The research, which was conducted on all global fronts to establish how the cost of school supplies impacts families around the world, has revealed that the total cost per child is Sh68,701.

"Given the average household size in Kenya of 3.23, the total cost per household is estimated at Ksh 221,904.23," the Remit report said.

"This is higher than average incomes for most households in the country, with the survey showing the cost of education for most households is 1054.31% or approximately 10 times their average monthly household income," it added.

Globally, Canada, the UK, and Australia saw nominal decreases in the percentage of income they can expect to allocate to education, while France and Spain saw notable increases.

In France, families can expect to allocate 5 percent of their monthly budget this year, while in Spain, they can expect to allocate 7 percent more than last year on basic school supplies.

The report subsequently reveals that cost changes were far more drastic in other countries, where yearly changes averaged an increase of 78 percent.

According to the report, 1 in 9 people worldwide rely on money sent by friends and relatives who have migrated abroad for work.

On the flip side, education remains one of the top three reasons people send money, against the backdrop of the ever-rising cost of living.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.