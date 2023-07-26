Kenya Kwanza Bi-Partisan Team Calls for Renewed Talks Following Demos Postponement

Nairobi — The Kenya Kwanza team in the Bi-Partisan talks have urged their counterparts in the Azimio La Umoja Coalition to resume dialogue to resolve the sticky issues between the two opposing sides.

The team led by co-chair George Murugara (Tharaka) insisted that the talks having hit a snag for months now were not dissolved but only suspended following the anti-government protests staged by the Opposition.

The Kenya Kwanza brigade told their Counterparts led by Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo to confirm their willingness to resume talks.

"We have been more than ready to engage in talks and we have invited Omollo to come back with his team. Omollo with have to show leadership and bring his members to the talking table because we have always been ready to continue with talks," said Murugara.

Murugara maintained that the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will be top agenda on the table during the talks.

Muragara said a number of Wards and Constituencies are currently unrepresented because of the vacancy at the Commission.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance team said the portended delay in the reconstitution of IEBC will create a crisis following the anticipated boundaries limitation.

President William Ruto's wing issued warnings that the talks on reconstituting the poll body will strictly be canvassed within the parameters of the law.

"We are prepared for the reviewed talks but we reiterate that the talks will be conducted within the parameters of the law. There is nothing extrajudicial or extralegal that we are going to do," said Murugara.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Last month, the Kenya Kwanza team in the bipartisan talk had told IEBC Selection Panel to proceed with the hiring of Commissioners after Azimio declined to return to the negotiation table.

According to the Tharaka MP, should Azimio snub the meeting as it had done in the past, the law should be allowed to take its course insisting the issue of reconstituting IEBC is urgent and Kenyans can no longer be held at ransom.

Azimio has been in the past snubbed meetings convened by the Kenya Kwanza side escalating the standoff.

"It is one month since Azimio suspended the talks indefinitely, in our view as Kenya Kwanza we should resume the talks. We either agree to talks or the law takes its course," Murigara said.

"We are inviting our colleagues for a meeting on Tuesday, July 4, so that we can proceed and deal with the matter."