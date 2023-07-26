Kenya: Construction of Kenya's First SMEs Warehouse, Logistic Park Starts at Tatu City

Nairobi — Construction of Kenya's first SME warehouse and logistic park started today at Tatu City in Kiambu County.

The project is a partnership between Tatu City Limited, Chandaria Properties, M&T Construction, and Steel Structures.

"On behalf of The Link investors, we are thrilled to turn soil on Tatu City's warehousing and logistics park designed to meet the needs of SMEs in Kiambu County and beyond," said David Karimi, Deputy Country Head of Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City.

Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) Chairman Fredrick Muteti underscored the importance of warehousing facilities as powerful economic enablers.

The Link offers leased modern spaces ranging from 800 to 8,000 square meters, promoting businesses of all sizes to thrive in a dynamic and strategic location with Tatu City SEZ benefits.

"The Link at Tatu City marks a crucial milestone for SMEs, which constitute 98% of businesses in Kenya. Warehousing facilities supported by mixed-use amenities are powerful enablers of economic growth and convenience," said Muteti.

Tatu City is a special economic zone currently hosting firms including Kenya Wine Agencies Limited, Dormans, Copia, Cooper K-Brands, and Grit Real Estate Income Group.

Others are Twiga Foods, CCI Global, Freight Forwarders Solutions, Friendship Group, Davis, and Shirtliff.