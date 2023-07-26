Kenya: Two Kenyans Among Lucky Basketball Players to Benefit From NBA Stars Coaching

Nairobi — Two Kenyan youngsters Roseline Ooko and Austin Omondi will have a lifetime coaching experience from The National Basketball Association (NBA) top tacticians when they undergo a four-day training at the 19th edition of Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa set for Friday (July 27) to Monday (July 31) at the American International School of Johannesburg (AISJ) in South Africa.

The duo is among 80 boys and girls of the top high-school-age prospects from more than 25 African countries - including 19 NBA Academy Africa and NBA Academy Women's Camp Africa 2022 prospects - to learn directly from current and former NBA, WNBA and FIBA players, legends and coaches and compete alongside their peers from across the continent.

The campers will be coached by two-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat; U.S.; ties to Nigeria), 2022 NBA champion Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors; Democratic Republic of the Congo), 2022 NBA All-Star Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers; U.S.) and Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic; U.S.).

Five current and former NBA head coaches will also serve as BWB Africa 2023 coaches: Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff; two-time NBA Coach of the Year, Nigeria Men's National Team head coach and Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown; 2018 NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey (most recently with the Detroit Pistons); Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham; and veteran NBA coach Dave Joerger (most recently with the Philadelphia 76ers).

Several former NBA and WNBA players will also serve as BWB Africa 2023 coaches, including 2015 FIBA AfroBasket champion Olumide Oyedeji (Nigeria), 2011 NBA champion Ian Mahinmi (France; ties Benin), former NBA player and Basketball Africa League Head of League Operations Ruben Boumtje-Boumtje (Cameroon)

Others are former NBA player Tacko Fall (Senegal), 2003 WNBA champion Astou Ndiaye (Senegal), two-time WNBA champion Taj McWilliams-Franklin, four-time WNBA champion Sheryl Swoopes and Mozambique basketball legend Clarisse Machanguana.

Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman, Team President and Alternate NBA Governor Masai Ujiri; New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin; and Portland Trail Blazers Assistant General Manager Mike Schmitz will serve as camp directors, while David Crewe and Frank Adams (Phoenix Suns) will serve as the camp's athletic trainers.

The players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, 5-on-5 games, and life skills and leadership development sessions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A ceremony on the final day of the camp will award the Kim Bohuny Camp MVP, the Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award, the B.J. Johnson Most Improved Player Award, the Three-Point Champion and the Defensive MVP to the boys and girls who distinguish themselves on the court and as leaders.

As part of the camp, NBA players and coaches will also participate in several community outreach initiatives around Johannesburg, including a hospital visit and a Her Time to Play seminar for the female campers on July 28, and a court unveiling in the Alexandra Township on Saturday, July 29.

In addition, BWB Africa 2023 coaches will lead a development clinic for local coaches at AISJ on July 30.

Also, on July 29, select NBA players will visit the NBA Store at Sandton City Mall in Johannesburg and engage with fans.

BWB Africa 2023 will be supported by Nike, a global partner of BWB since 2002, which will outfit participants with Nike apparel and footwear, and Gatorade, which will keep players and coaches hydrated throughout the camp.

BWB has reached more than 4,100 participants from 136 countries and territories since 2001, with 112 former campers advancing to the NBA or WNBA.

The NBA and FIBA have staged 70 BWB camps in 47 cities across 32 countries on six continents.

-The following is a complete list of players participating in the 19th BWB Africa camp (rosters subject to change):

*Participated in NBA Academy Women's Camp Africa 2022

*NBA Academy Africa prospect