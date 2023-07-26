Rwanda: Musanze Vice Mayor Resigns Over 'Sectarian' Gathering

Andrew Mpuhwe Rucyahana on July 24 resigned from his duties as Vice Mayor of Musanze District due to the act of officiating as guest of honour during a clan event in Kinigi Sector.

The July 9 event about the instating of a chief of the Abakono clan was criticized by many as something undermining the values of the unity of Rwandans.

It attracted over 600 people, including some government officials, heads of institutions, business operators and security personnel. In his resignation letter, Rucyahana said that he regrets his appearance in the ceremony which could have led to divisionism, and considers it a big mistake because it sets back the progress of unity and reconciliation among Rwandans.

"After much consideration, I have decided not to continue in the role of Vice Mayor for Economic Development."

He noted that he regretted the mistakes and promised to do his best to win back the trust of the country and its leadership.

"For the second time, I really want to ask the members of the RPF Inkotanyi for forgiveness...what we did was terrible, it is wrong. We ask for forgiveness from our hearts."

He added: "I will continue to fight against anything or anyone who tries to divide Rwandans."

His resignation came a day after the RPF-Inkotanyi meeting that convened more than 800 people including members of other political organizations that operate in the country, the youth, among others.

Several other officials - including Esperance Nyirasafari, the Senate Vice President - who attended the Abakono clan gathering have asked for forgiveness and committed to never again not engage in such discriminatory acts.

The event, which was streamed live on social media including YouTube had almost passed unnoticed until it got the attention of President Paul Kagame who then referred it to the structures of the ruling party, RPF-Inkotanyi, mainly because most of the attendants of the coronation gathering were party cadres, including senior members.