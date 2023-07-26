Tanzania: National Heroes Day - 'Tanzania Will Remain Unshaken'

Dodoma — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called on Tanzanians to remember heroes who fought for the nation by maintaining peace, unity and solidarity as well as working hard to help the country realise its development agenda.

"We should never allow anyone or a group of people to divide us just by capitalising on any reason, because Tanzania is one and it will never be disrupted by anyone with any ill motive," she said.

The Head of State made the statement in Dodoma yesterday when officiating the commemoration of the National Heroes Day, popularly referred to as the Mashujaa Day.

She also insisted that the spirit of honoring the heroes should always remain the same as a testament to the country's commitment to its history and culture.

For the first time, the day was marked at the new Mashujaa Grounds located at the government city of Mtumba in the country's capital, where Dr Samia laid a foundation stone for the construction of the 110 metres Mashujaa tower, which upon completion will be among the tallest in the African continent.

The Mashujaa tower and grounds will also include international restaurants, conference halls, tourist attractions and other facilities that will allow people to have different kinds of entertainment.

Others include a high classic presidential lounge, a museum for heroes who fought for the country and tourists' garden that will also allow private individuals to invest through Public Private Partnership (PPP), among others.

Speaking at the event, President Samia directed the Prime Minister's Office and other officials involved in the implementation of the grand project for the construction of the Mashujaa Grounds and Tower to continue supervising the construction works as well as ensuring that other infrastructures are completed timely as well as observing the required qualities.

"I also direct the Ministry of Finance to ensure that it provides funds by considering the master plan for the project and there should be no delays in the disbursement of money for this project," the president insisted.

During her remarks, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs and Coordination), Jenister Mhagama said that the construction of the new Mahujaa Grounds was the implementation of President Samia's directive that the country should have the grounds that have the qualities of the country's capital, unlike the old grounds located at Jamatini area in the capital city.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to her, with the various investments at the new grounds the country was pegged to benefit economically.

"The contractor, Suma-JKT and our consultant Ardhi University are now working around the clock to complete phase one of the project which includes the temporary tower and the parade grounds," she said.

She also said the project will involve the construction of a 110 metres tower which will be the tallest in the continent as well as other facilities as part the drawings.

The Heroes Day was coloured by a parade mounted by the members of the defence forces that show the departed heroes accorded with the respect they deserve.

The yesterday's event was preceded by the lighting the Heroes Torch at the same venue on Monday night. The Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Ms Rosemary Senyamule, had the honor of lighting the torch at midnight. The torch was due to be extinguished by the Mayor of Dodoma City, Professor Davis Mwamfupe, at midnight on Monday.

Heroes Day celebration is a significant occasion. It's a time to remember the sacrifices made by these heroes and to use their examples to guide future generations.