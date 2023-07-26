Egypt: Sudan's FFC-CC Meet in Cairo

Cairo — The first conference of its kind since the outbreak of the war between Sudan's mainstream Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC-Central Council), with the participation of all leading members of the coalition, began in the Egyptian capital of Cairo yesterday. The meetings continue today.

The first session, chaired by Yassir Arman, head of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North-Democratic Revolutionary Movement (DRM) discussed the political paper presented by Khaled Omar Yousef, secretary general of the Sudanese Congress Party (SCP).

SCP President Omar El Degeir and member of the FFC-CC executive office said in the opening session that the meeting acquires special importance because it is the first meeting in which the leaders of FFC-CC meet face to face since the outbreak of war on April 15.

El Degeir thanked all countries and regional and international organisations that called for stopping the war and addressing the humanitarian disaster, and called for "a political process that restores the path of civilian democratic transformation for the Sudanese people".

He warned of prolonging this war would increase the likelihood that it would turn into civil war or open the door to foreign interventions.

He said that the meeting will discuss the FFC-CC's political vision to stop the war and agree on a vision to deal with the political affairs after the fighting has ended.

According to a statement issued by FFC-CC on Sunday, the meeting will discuss ways to end the war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as "the current changes and challenges call for clear visions for the future, foremost of which is the need to stop the war, and to engage in a political process that includes all the people of Sudan, excluding only symbols of the dissolved National Congress Party".

Following the meeting, the leaders of FFC-CC will brief the Egyptian government on the conclusions of the meeting.

The statement praised the keenness of Egypt to play a pivotal role among Sudan's neighbouring countries, the region, and the international community to contribute to ending the war.

Erwa El Sadig, member of the National Umma Party which is a member of the FFC-CC, told Radio Dabanga on Sunday that the FFC-CC leaders arrived in Cairo, after visits to Addis Ababa, Nairobi, and Kampala. "The FFC-CC delegation will continue to tour other African capita cities, but also Arab countries and the international community to discuss ways to end the war."

The FFC-CC will closely follow up the resumption of the Jeddah talks between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF, he said, "in addition to professional and factional initiatives to establish a unified platform for the political opposition parties to end the war".

The members of the FFC-CC aim to discuss humanitarian issues with the authorities of different countries, to open humanitarian paths for food and medical, address the situation of those stranded at the borders, and to facilitate procedures for the aid.

"There are about 11 million people in need of urgent care and treatments. Most of the hospitals operating in war zones are short of medicines and other medical supplies," El Sadig said. "We are already in contact with international humanitarian relief organisations and communicating with the two parties to the conflict, in order to facilitate the safe delivery of humanitarian aid."

Five other Sudanese political alliances, including the FFC-Democratic Block and the National Movement Forces, held a meeting in Cairo on Friday.

They agreed on the need for a comprehensive Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue and recognition of national sovereignty as an entry point to end the war, address its negative effects, and achieve justice and fairness.

In a statement on Saturday, the five groups underscored "the need to work for the unity of the Sudanese ranks by initiating consultative meetings with political and community forces, and resistance committees in order to end the war and achieve political consensus".