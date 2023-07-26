Somalia: President Attends Crucial Meeting in Italy

25 July 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Rome, Italy — President Hassan Sheikh has participated in the leader's working lunch of five which included Ethiopia, Italy, Djibouti, Somalia and Kenya.

According to the office of the President, the session convened to establish areas of common interest for structured cooperation among the countries.

It is to be recall that President Hassan Sheikh attended the International Conference on Development and Migration in Rome, Italy on Sunday.

He is currently attending the UN Food Systems Summit +2 Stocktaking Moment in Rome.

Somalia president addressed at the meeting and briefed the participants on current humanitarian situation and food insecurity in his country.

He urged the world leaders to pay attention to the dire drought catastrophe in Somalia whereas about 8 million people are in need of help.

