Somalia: Puntland Parliament Endorses Constitution Amendment Motion

25 July 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe, Somalia — The lawmakers of Puntland have voted unanimously to approve a motion which paves the way for an amendment of the state constitution.

During today's session, 54 MPs out of 60 present voted in favor of the amendment while 6 rejected. No abstentions, per the house leadership.

The decision comes as Puntland stakeholders are in deadlock over the amendment which led to a deadly confrontation between government and pro-opposition forces in Garowe.

The parliament supports the current president plan to hold a universal suffrage in Puntland for the first time in history since the establishment of the state in 1998.

Puntland located in northeastern Somalia is considered to be the most stable region state in the country when compared to South where AlShabab has a large presence.

