Rwanda: STEM Inclusion Key to Rwanda's Tech Journey - ICT Minister

The Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, emphasised the importance of creating a sustainable and inclusive future, and fostering diversity in STEM-related domains as "Rwanda is forging its path to be a vibrant nexus of technological prowess."

She made the remarks during the International African Conference on Machine Learning Optimization and Applications (MLOA) on July 24.

Organised by the German Research Chair of AIMS Rwanda and the Process Optimization Group of Technology University of Ilmenau, Germany, the conference aims to provide a platform for experts to exchange their expertise, insights, and experiences on current trends, future prospects, and future-oriented applications of machine learning and mathematical optimisation methods.

"Our mission is to nurture a fertile ecosystem that values every individual and idea irrespective of gender, race, or social background and thereby catalysing the power and the knowledge of the youth of Rwanda and beyond to ride the wave of global scientific and technological advancement," Ingabire said.

She mentioned that the continent of Africa wants to be at the forefront of innovation, adding that in the ambitious pursuit, institutions like AIMS Rwanda stand at the forefront of the journey.

"Their commitment to moulding the minds of young visionaries, steering the discourse in AI and machine learning, and thereby transforming our society, is commendable," she said.

Rwanda recently approved national AI policy, marking a crucial moment in the development of the country's artificial intelligence ecosystem and a step towards achieving national development goals.

According to Ingabire, the country's focus on data protection laws is a testament to its dedication to safeguarding the privacy of its citizens.

Machine learning is revolutionising every facet of human life, imparting profound implications for various fields, including science, technology, industry, and daily living. For instance, it offers promising solutions to intricate problems that conventional methods (e.g., medical, engineering) struggle to tackle.

The integration of mathematical optimisation and machine learning methods is yielding increasingly reliable and interpretable machine learning models, one of the factors that led to the organisation of the conference.

According to Prof Sam Yala, the president of AIMS Network, the significance of the conference extends far beyond the boundaries of the scientific community, as it has been carefully curated to ensure that learning practitioners and industries will as well learn new emerging approaches used to contribute in finding solutions to real-world problems.

"We understand that real-world applications are essential in harnessing the true potential of machine learning. Thus, we have created a platform where academia and industry converge, facilitating meaningful interactions and fruitful collaborations that will accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge technologies in practical settings," he said.

Yala further noted that the platform seeks to empower and engage the African scientific community by bringing together renowned scientists and experts from around the world with an aim to inspire and invigorate the next generation of African researchers, fostering a culture of curiosity and innovation that he said will shape the continent's future.